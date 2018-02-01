Gigi & Bella Hadid’s Dad Mohamed Denies Model’s New Date Rape Claim: ‘Not Once Did I Touch Her’

Gigi and Bella Hadid’s dad Mohamed is slamming a model’s claims that he date raped her. We’ve got the details of how he says the allegations are ‘totally untrue.’

Mohamed Hadid — father of models Gigi, 22, and Bella, 21, — is shooting down allegations by a model that he date raped her during a meeting several years ago. The 69-year-old tycoon has slammed Miranda Vee‘s accusations, telling TMZ that they met several years ago because she claimed to be a fan and that, “When we met it was not a date and not once did I touch her.” He called Vee’s claims — which she made in a lengthy Instagram post — “totally untrue” and added that if she wanted to make such serious accusations against him she should have gone to the police instead of her social media.

Vee wrote a long Instagram missive on Feb. 1 a day after Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition cover queen Kate Upton, 25, made sexual harassment allegations about Guess founder & CEO Paul Marciano on her Twitter. “It’s disappointing that such an iconic women’s brand @ GUESS is still empowering Paul Marciano as their creative director # metoo,” she wrote, using the hashtag that implies she might be a victim. She then took to Instagram to add, “He shouldn’t be allowed to use his power in the industry to sexually and emotionally harass women #metoo.” Upton she modeled for the company back in 2010 and 2011 before she hit it big with SI. Her tweet made Vee feel empowered to call him out and that’s when she brought up the accusations against Hadid.

“Thank you @kateupton it is time people like @paulmarciano & @mohamedhadid get exposed for who they really are! I met with Paul at his @guessheadquarters that is actually an apartment where he sexually harassed me & after that passed me on to his friend Mohammed who was going to meet me for “coffee.” I thought it was a professional meeting but it was just me, him & champagne where he date raped me in an apartment. All to get a test shoot for Guess,” she wrote on her IG account. See pics of Miranda Vee, here.

“Last year when I tried to speak out about it they found out & made me sign a disclosure agreement & I only agreed to sign because Paul threatened me & said he would get me disappeared if I ever say anything. #TIMESUP Why should we have to stay quiet because they have the power? #METOO,” she continued. Vee also included texts allegedly from Paul and Mohamed about the meeting. TMZ says that their sources claims that Marciano did have an NDA with Vee, but it was because she threatened to go public with a “bogus” story about him. Hadid told the site that he has talked to lawyers and intends to file a defamation suit against the model for her date rape accusations.

