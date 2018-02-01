Michelle Obama Reveals Which Of Her Two Daughters Is Living Large After White House

Malia and Sasha Obama grew up in the White House, so what’s it like after they moved? Michelle revealed on ‘Ellen’ which sis has been livin’ it up post-presidency.

Michelle Obama, 54, stopped by The Ellen Show for her first TV interview since leaving the White House, and revealed how life has been since Barack Obama, 56, finished his final presidential term. While she told Ellen Degeneres, 60, that the whole family is “doing great,” some family members are faring better than others. When it comes to her daughters, Malia, 19, and Sasha, 16, one sister really made herself at home in their new D.C. house. “Sasha actually killed in this house — she has this two-room suite, it’s all decked out. She’s got a living room area and bedroom. She designed it.” Yes, Sasha! In fact, she’s got the better room than her father. “He got so short-changed on this whole deal. He doesn’t have enough closet space — sorry. He’s got the smallest room for his office,” Michelle said about her husband’s living situation. “So he’s really hating on [Sasha].”

But at least the former President is still living on a main floor! “Malia’s got a room in the attic somewhere,” her mom added. “She’s away at college — you don’t waste rooms on college kids.” The oldest daughter is currently studying at Harvard University, so relegating her to the attic doesn’t feel totally unfair.

Overall, living in a normal home after spending eight years in the White House hasn’t been a difficult transition for the former First Family. “What I learned in those eight years is home is where we make it, and we were in the White House for eight years but it wasn’t the house — it was us in it. Our values and our love for each other. We just moved that to another house,” Michelle said, before adding that having her own front door with a door bell has been a strange adjustment. “People actually trip out when I come to my door and I open it,” she said. “The dogs — Bo and Sunny — don’t know what a doorbell is. So, the doorbell rings and they’re like, ‘Mm, I never heard that before.” Too funny! We’re glad the Obamas are doing well!

