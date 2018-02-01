‘Morning Joe’: Mika Kicks ‘Fire & Fury’ Author Off Show For Fueling Trump/Nikki Haley Affair Rumors

Mika Brzezinski booted ‘Fire and Fury’ author Michael Wolff from ‘Morning Joe’ after a tense argument about UN ambassador Nikki Haley. Watch here!

In “Fire and Fury”, his explosive tell-all about Donald Trump‘s presidency, Michael Wolff seemingly infers that the president had an affair with UN ambassador Nikki Haley. It’s a gross accusation that implies Haley slept her way to the top, and she’s vehemently denied the allegations. Morning Joe host Mika Brzezinski asked Wolff about Haley during a February 1 episode, which almost instantly ended the interview — but not before a little uncomfortable back-and-forth.

“I didn’t infer anything about Nikki Haley,” Wolff said on Morning Joe. “What I inferred is that many of the people around the president believe he is still involved with various women.” Brzezinski interjected, telling Wolff, “You might be having a fun time playing a little game dancing around this, but you’re slurring a woman. It’s disgraceful.”

“Mika, again, she has been accused of nothing,” Wolff responded. “She has decided to deny something she was not accused of. Certainly I have not accused her of this.” Brzezinski wasn’t buying that. “Come on, are you kidding? You’re on the set of Morning Joe. We don’t BS here,” she said. The interview soon ended. “If you don’t get what we’re talking about, I’m sorry, this is awkward, you’re here on the set with us, but we’re done,” she said. “Michael Wolff, thank you. We’re going to go to break now.”

.@MichaelWolffNYC cut off on @Morning_Joe after claiming he didn't accuse .@nikkihaley of anything. Bizarre segment. The hosts praised "Fire and Fury" to Wolff's face last month: "The spirit of it was completely true." https://t.co/zmoyrgedL2 pic.twitter.com/JwqoSWeyAf — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) February 1, 2018

Following the tense episode, Wolff hopped onto Twitter, writing in a series of tweets, “To be invited on a show with the purpose of being thrown off…is the new television. In other words, I had to say what Mika wanted me to say, or else…the hook! And let me repeat. Nikki Haley has chosen to vociferously deny something she was not accused of.

“The last time I was on Morning Joe off camera Joe and Mika [were] eager to gossip about who Trump might be sleeping with,” he continued. “It really would be hard to gossip more eagerly off camera than Mika and Joe gossip.”

