Time’s Up, Donald! Laura Benanti visited ‘The Late Show’ as Melania Trump with an important post-SOTU message for her ‘husband.’ Watch the hilarious sketch here!

First Lady Melania Trump (aka Laura Benanti) returned to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on January 31 to discuss the State of the Union — and her marriage — with Stephen for a hilarious five minutes. “Melania” swears that she wasn’t trying to make a statement by wearing a white suit to the SOTU address, but she’s a terrible liar. It’s not helping her case that she added a pink pussy hat to her ensemble!

“Melania” told Stephen straight off the bat that her life is an “Ocean of Loneliness,” but as it turns out, that’s just the name of her new fragrance. If you’re wondering, it smells like a “decadent bouquet of gardenia blossoms with a hint of ‘I live in a prison of my own making.'” When Stephen asks if her outfit was dedicated to women’s rights and suffrage, she at first agrees, saying that she’s “suffraging” every day. But please, don’t worry about her; Melania’s doing just fine. She was glued to her seat during husband Donald Trump‘s State of the Union address. No — literally, she was glued to her seat by Chief of Staff John Kelly.

Okay, but is she upset by the reports that her husband allegedly cheated on her with porn star Stormy Daniels? “It’s fake news. I mean, what kind of disgusting pig monster would cheat on his wife with porn star right after she gave birth and then pay hush money? If it were true [it would be terrible], but everyone here thinks it’s a lie. And I agree. #MeToo. Who’s upset? I’m not upset! In fact, if my husband’s watching, I have a message for him: Donald, time’s up.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Melania was trying to send her husband a message by wearing a white suit to the State of the Union? Let us know!