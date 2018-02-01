Meghan Markle Joins Prince Harry In Sexy Black Suit At Event — Love Or Loathe? Pics

Say yes NO to the dress! Meghan Markle is breaking traditions left and right! The star showed up at a formal event wearing a chic and sexy tuxedo pantsuit. Do you think it’s amazing?

Meghan Markle, 36, is not Kate Middleton, we have to remember that! While Kate is known for her gorgeous, feminine dresses, Meghan is already making style statements of her own! While attending a Veterans event with fiance Prince Harry in London on February 1, Meghan stepped out in a black suit by Alexander McQueen, with a crisp, white shirt underneath. WOW. We loveeeee this look on her! She looks amazing in whatever she wears, but the proportions and cut of this garment is so chic, sexy and tailored — perfect for Meghan. Gives new meaning to her show SUITS, amirite?!

Harry wore a blue suit that was slightly more formal, since he paired it with a tie. Harry buttoned his jacket while Meghan left hers open. The trouser suit was a classic and timeless choice. She paired the look with black pumps and a small clutch. It was raining as they stepped out, so maybe Meghan was thinking ahead, and didn’t want to ruin a delicate dress! At the same time, Kate was in Norway, and wore the same designer — Alexander McQueen — at a state dinner at the Royal Palace in Oslo. Her design was the exact opposite — it was an ethereal, pink chiffon gown, with a train and silver crystals on the neckline. It was stunning. We can’t wait to see how these two ladies showcase their different styles through 2018!

HollywoodLifers, did you love Meghan Markle’s black suit?