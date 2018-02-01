Steven Tyler Races Against Time In Kia’s Amazing Super Bowl Commercial

Steven Tyler discovered the secret to eternal youth: drive backwards! The Aerosmith singer gets radically de-aged in Kia’s Super Bowl ad and he EXCLUSIVELY tells us who he thinks will win the big game!

At 69 years of age, Steven Tyler isn’t the oldest rock star still performing to massive crowds (hello, Iggy Pop, 70, Rod Stewart, 73, and all of the Rolling Stones) Still, the Aerosmith frontman still yearns for days when he was a young twenty-something kid out of Boston. In Kia’s commercial for Super Bowl 52, Steven suits up and hits the track to battle racing legend Emerson Fittipaldi, according to AdAge. Yet, Steven puts the Kia Stinger in reverse, pushes the pedal to the floor and takes off, backwards, around the track.

When he emerges from the car, suddenly, it’s as if it’s 1975 (the year Toys In The Attic was released) all over again. Suddenly, the track is full of adorning fans from the 70s, and Steven looks as if he wasn’t a day over 26. The commercial’s tagline, “Fueled By Youth,” appears on the screen, and it’s clear that no matter what the age, a person feels alive and young when behind the wheel of a Kia.

Speaking of a good feeling, Steven is pretty confident that the New England Patriots will bring another NFL championship home to Boston. Of course, there’s going to be drama first. “Oh, they are going to do the same thing they always do! Lose until the third quarter and then gonna come [back],” Steven said while EXCLUSIVELY talking with HollywoodLife.com while promoting the inaugural gala benefiting Janie’s Fund, a philanthropic initiative Steven started to help “bring hope an healing” to traumatized girls who have suffered abuse and neglect.

“You know, how many games I went and sang [the national anthem] in Boston,” he told HollywoodLife.com, “And went down to their locker room and saw all these guys skiveeing up! And then I am up in their booth… and they are losing and they are losing and they are losing and I am going, ‘Oh my God! I sang the National Anthem and they lost!’ They are gonna f*cking hate me and never ask me back and they didn’t…. They turned it around!”

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TAJ…CAN’T WAIT TO RELIVE THIS MOMENT WITH YOU IN 5 DAYS…GO PATS! pic.twitter.com/oKCXy2E9pM — Steven Tyler (@IamStevenT) January 31, 2018

Well, Steven won’t have to worry about Super Bowl 52. Pink will do the duties of singing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl. Fans can tune in at 6:30 PM ET on Feb. 4 to see both Pink sing and Steven regain his youth during Super Bowl 52.

