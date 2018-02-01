Khloe Kardashian Proudly Flaunts Baby Bump As Kim Sends Her ‘Ride Or Die’ Gift

Khloe Kardashian showed off her baby bump in a skin tight black mini and she’s simply glowing at 7 months pregnant! You’ve got to see these new photos!

Khloe Kardashian, 33, was one happy momma-to-be on January 31, when she received a tasty package from her big sis, Kim, 36. The Good American designer opened up her delivery to discover Kim’s new fragrance, accompanied by hard chocolate with candy inside — Two treats any soon-to-be-momma would enjoy! While opening Kim’s present, Khloe showed off her growing baby bump [as seen below]! And, at seven months pregnant, in a black mini, Khloe is sexier than ever despite admitting that she feels “like a blimp” at this point in her pregnancy.

What exactly was in the delivery you ask? — As seen on Kim and Khloe’s social media, the package contained Kim’s new press bundle for her Kimoji Hearts Fragrance Collection. Inside the package was a heart-shaped chocolate box that was enlarged to replicate her new candy heart-shaped fragrance bottles. Anyone who was lucky enough to cop a package also received a KKW mallet, which was used to break open the chocolate box. Kim’s three Valentine’s Day inspired fragrances consist of Kimoji Hearts BFF, Kimoji Hearts Ride or Die, and Kimoji Hearts Bae; All three scents are described on her KKW Beauty website.

Khloe’s treat from Kim came at the same time she received a bouquet of roses in the shape of a paw print from her boyfriend and baby daddy Tristan Thompson, 26. The Cleveland Cavaliers star gifted his girlfriend with the flowers after her beloved dog, Gabbana passed away on January 30. Gabbana, who has been seen numerous times on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, spent 14 years alongside Khloe.

Khloe — who revealed her pregnancy, on December 20 with a photo of Tristan holding her belly — is reportedly due in early March 2018. She spent months hiding her baby bump, as reports swirled that she was expecting because “we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us,” she wrote alongside her reveal.

