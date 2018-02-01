Kate Middleton Reportedly Asks Meghan Markle To Be Godmother To Royal Baby #3

Kate Middleton’s given her future sister-in-law a major honor! A new report claims the Royal’s already asked Meghan Markle to be her baby’s godmother, & Harry’s ‘thrilled!’

Meghan Markle, 36, isn’t even an official member of the royal family yet, and she’s already being welcomed with open arms! Already taking on the role of Kate Middleton‘s, 36, BFF, the actress has reportedly been asked by Kate and Prince William, 35, to be their unborn baby’s godmother! This is an especially big deal because Meghan doesn’t even marry Prince Harry, 33, until May 19, and Kate and William’s third bundle of joy is due in April. There’s one person who isn’t 100 percent on board with Meghan as godmother though! Click here to see adorable pics of the royal family.

“She and Meghan get along so well already and Kate wants her to know how loved she is by the family,” a palace insider told OK! magazine. “It’s such a big honor — and Harry was overjoyed by the gesture too!” The only person not entirely thrilled? Queen Elizabeth, 91, apparently. She reportedly thinks Kate’s decision is too “hasty,” because Meghan and Harry haven’t tied the knot yet. Kate, however, “doesn’t really understand why the queen should object,” the source explained. “It’s entirely sentimental.”

But whether the queen agrees or not, Kate has apparently made up her mind, at least according to the mag. Above all, we think it’s wonderful that Kate and Meghan have hit it off so well. In fact, the entire royal fam reportedly loves Meghan, and at Christmas, she apparently fit right in. The family went into the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham on Christmas day, and Meghan normally would have had to stay home. However, the Queen decided to make an exception and depart from traditional royal practice, which typically does not allow unmarried couples to join her Sandringham services.

“Meghan and Kate clicked immediately, they share a very similar sense of humor and they’re both super sweet and kind people,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY last year. “Meghan and Kate haven’t spent a lot of time together yet, but they are already firm friends.” So it looks like Kate’s alleged choice for godmother was an easy one!

