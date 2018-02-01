Jennifer Lopez Beautiful In Blue At GUESS Party Next To BF Alex Rodriguez

J-Lo stunned in a gorgeous blue dress at a GUESS party in L.A. on Jan. 31, the same night co-founder Paul Marciano was accused of sexual harassment by model Kate Upton.

Mega stars like Jennifer Lopez, 48, and her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, plus Paris Hilton, Corinne Olympios, Chanel West Coast and many more partied the night away with GUESS on January 31. During the party, model and former GUESS girl Kate Upton took to Twitter and wrote this shocking allegation: “It’s disappointing that such an iconic women’s brand @GUESS is still empowering Paul Marciano as their creative director # metoo.” The tweet had people talking about her sexual harassment allegation, while stars like Jennifer posed on the red carpet. Awkward timing, to say the least. Jen wore a tight, baby blue dress, covered with a fur coat. Her hair was up, with retro curls covering her forehead. She attended the event with boyfriend A-Rod and they looked so in love! She looks so. freaking. amazing.

Jennifer was named a GUESS girl in November 2017. GUESS co-founder Paul Marciano hosted this party and said, “Jennifer Lopez is a GUESS Girl’s dream! She is an iconic and accomplished artist. Jennifer’s impact and influence continues to grow and this campaign celebrates the notion that women get more beautiful and talented as they gain life experience. Her beauty and class shine through this campaign and I am so excited Jennifer accepted to be our new GUESS Girl and at the same time ‘Femme Fatale’ of Marciano.”

