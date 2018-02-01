Groundhog Day 2018: How To Watch If Punxsutawney Phil Sees His Shadow Via Live Stream

Will Punxsutawney Phil see his shadow on Groundhog Day?! Here’s how to live stream the annual ceremony to find out if we’ll have an extended winter or early spring!

The moment of truth is here! On every Feb. 2, groundhog Punxsutawney Phil is released from his burrow at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania to predict our weather for the upcoming months. It’s all determined by whether or not Phil sees his shadow: If he does, he’ll run back into the burrow, meaning we’ll have six more weeks of winter, and if he doesn’t, he’ll stay outside, meaning spring is on its way! The entire ceremony is being broadcast live online by VisitPA.com, so head over there to watch as it all goes down. During the Groundhog Day Picnic, which kicks off around 6:00 a.m. ET, Phil will share his prediction with his Inner Circle, who will then translate for thousands of viewers. However, Phil won’t emerge from his burrow until sunrise, which falls just before 7:30 a.m. ET.

This will be Phil’s 132nd year making his prediction — he’s been able to live that long by drinking from the “elixir of life,” of course. This magical groundhog punch gives Phil seven more years of life every time he drinks it, and ensures that he’ll be around to make his weather predictions for years to come! t will just take him a few moments to make his prediction, so make sure you’re tuning into the ceremony beforehand so you don’t miss it! Last year, Phil did see his shadow, which meant an extended winter for us. WOMP WOMP! Actually, the majority of Groundhog Day ceremonies have ended with Phil predicting six more weeks of winter, so the odds are not in our favor!

