Fidel Castro’s Son Dead At 68 After Committing Suicide: He Suffered ‘Profound Depression’

Fidel Castro’s 68-year-old son has allegedly taken his own life after a months-long battle with depression. Here’s the details on his passing.

Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart, son of the late Cuban revolutionary Fidel Castro, has allegedly committed suicide, according to Cuba’s state media, via The New York Daily News. “Diaz-Balart, who had been attended by a group of doctors for several months due to a state of profound depression, committed suicide this morning,” the Cubadebate website reported. He was 68 years old. He was discovered on Thursday morning, according to the BBC. Head here for more images of Diaz-Balart.

“Fidelito,” was the President’s oldest son of 9. He got that nickname for his striking resemblance to his world-famous father. As of publishing, the details of his alleged suicide are not available. “His delicate health situation required hospitalization and then ultimately continued with outpatient follow-ups as he reincorporated himself back into society,” a Cuban reporter shared, per the Miami Herald.

Diaz-Balart had been a nuclear physicist. He studied in the former Soviet Union before returning to his Caribbean home. Prior to his death, he had served as Scientific Counselor to the Cuban Council of State and Vice-president of the Cuban Academy of Sciences. His passing follows relatively closely on the heels of Fidel’s own death on Nov. 26, 2016.

Castro rose to fame while building to communist party in his country as the Cold War was taking hold in the U.S. and abroad. He served first as Prime Minister and then as President of Cuba until 2008 when he passed on his mantle to his brother Raul Castro.

Fidel "Fidelito" Castro Díaz-Balart was both his father's namesake and cousin to the Miami exile politicians who bitterly opposed Castro. He had run Cuba's nuclear power program until a dispute with his father. Castro Díaz-Balart committed suicide today, per Cuban state media. — Patrick Oppmann CNN (@CNN_Oppmann) February 2, 2018

HollywoodLifers, share your thoughts and condolences for Fidel and his family in the comments section below.