Diplo Mocks Paris Hilton & More In Yeezy Season 6 — Dissing Kanye West & Kim Kardashian?

Just two days after Kanye West released his Yeezy Season 6 campaign with photos of Paris Hilton disguised as Kim K, Diplo poked fun at it. See the pics, here!

Did Diplo just take a jab at Kanye West? The DJ/music producer took to social media on Feb. 1 and shared photos of himself disguised as Kim Kardashian. As many of you are aware (or at least, you should be), Kanye dropped his Yeezy Season 6 campaign on social media Jan. 30, when he had social media influencers disguise themselves as his wife and recreate her famous paparazzi pics from over the last several months. Even Paris Hilton participated, and it was a hit with fans online. Now, less than 48 hours later, Diplo has posted his own, amateur version of the photos and they’re hilarious! Could he be mocking Kanye, Kim, Paris and the rest of the influencers who participated, or is he just having some fun?

Whether or not he was dissing the Yeezy Season 6 crew is still up for debate, but either way, Kim thinks Diplo’s pics are hilarious, as she quickly retweeted them with three laughing face emojis! So the DJ got Kim’s seal of approval, and since she’s married to Kanye, by default, he gets the rapper’s seal of approval as well. Pretty cool, right? Now we wish we had taken pics of our own and did the same thing. Bravo to Diplo for taking advantage of the situation!

We also doubt there was any ill-will behind Diplo’s post, as he has worked with Kanye in the past. Just a few months ago, Diplo even recalled an experience he had with Kanye in the studio, during which the rapper predicted he’d marry Kim. And as we all know by now, he did. Anyway, see Diplo’s pics below!

