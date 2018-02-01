11 Stars Who Look Red Hot In White Bikinis: Kourtney Kardashian & More

There’s no better way to show off a great tan than in a white bikini. We’ve got Kourtney Kardashian, Lady Gaga and more sexy stars rocking the look.

There’s something so sexy about a white bikini. It shows off a great tan and is so eye catching at a sunny beach or on a yacht. Many celebs have killed it in white bikinis, the latest being Kourtney Kardashian, 38. On a recent trip to Punta Mita, Mexico she rocked two different styles including a racy string thong where her pert posterior was able to get plenty of tanning time. She also wore a gorgeous white bandeau top with romantic sleeves along with a bikini bottom while sitting poolside. We know her boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 24, had to have loved seeing her hot body in the pretty swimwear up close and personal!

Not to be outdone, her sister Kim Kardashian, 37, has also rocked white bikinis in the past. Lately she’s chosen to wearing combos that look more like a white bra and underwear as her swimwear, but whatever floats her boat. We absolutely loved Lady Gaga‘s stunning white New Year’s thong bikini, which she wore in a message to fans on Twitter wishing them a “Happy New Year. To happiness. Health. Love. And to the simplicity of beautiful unforgettable nature, life.” The sexy swimwear showed off her best body ever as she entered 2018!

Sofia Richie, 19, rocked a white bikini on the never ending vacation that is her life with Scott Disick, 34. She wore the racy little thong number in Miami Beach on a Dec. 2017 trip where the couple splashed around in the surf. Another one of The Lord’s women, his ex Bella Thorne, 20, is also a fan of white bikinis, wearing one in his backyard while munching down on a cheeseburger back in June of 2017. She shared the pic on Snapchat and fans were wondering what was up as she and Scott seemed to have broken up after their ill-fated trip to Cannes together the month prior.

Bella Hadid, 21, slayed it in a white bikini when she soaked up the sun after taping the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion show. She showed off the sexy pic on her Instagram and fans went wild. Britney Spears, 36, has her best body ever and flaunted it on the shores of Hawaii during one of her many trips to her favorite vacation spot. Dancing with the Stars judge Julianne Hough, 29, is another star who has a killer body and showed off her to die for abs in a sexy white bikini while relaxing on a lake before her July 7, 2017 wedding. We’ve got a gallery with 11 stars slaying white bikinis that you can check out here.

