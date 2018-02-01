Bud Light’s Epic Super Bowl Ad Brings An Explosive Conclusion To ‘Dilly Dilly’ Trilogy

Dilly Dilly! In a scene straight out of ‘Game of Thrones,’ Bud Light’s Super Bowl commercial has swords, dragons, a massive battle and – most importantly – the ‘Bud Knight!’

Now, that’s how you end a trilogy. Perhaps George R.R. Martin might take a page out of Bud Light’s book, because the beer company will bring a touch of sword and sorcery to Super Bowl 52. In the third and final installment of the “Dilly Dilly” campaign, the King and his army are facing unbeatable odds as they fight for the last stack of Bud Light 12-packs. Ah, a most noble quest, indeed. After all, a Super Bowl without Bud Light seems like a fate worse than getting impaled on a pike.

Yet, there’s hope! Just as it all seems lost, in comes the Bud Knight. “Time to do what must be done,” the glorious hero says and he does! He…stops at Ye Olde Convenience Store to pick up a frosty twelve pack. Wow. That was easier than battling a wave of White Walkers or taking the One Ring to Mordor or pulling Excalibur out of a stone. While it seems the Bud Knight is more concerned with bringing some Bud Light to his buddy’s birthday party (which is proper party etiquette) he actually takes comes through to save the day! Dilly Dilly!

“Humor and friendship is at the core of what Bud Light and beer drinking is all about – and that’s why ‘Dilly Dilly’ has been such a great success. Bringing ‘Dilly Dilly’ to the Super Bowl – one of the biggest nights for friends and family – was a no-brainer,” Andy Goeler, vice president of marketing, Bud Light, said in a statement. “The final chapter of our Bud Light ‘Dilly Dilly’ trilogy is definitely an epic one, but stay tuned for more from Bud Light and the Dilly Dilly universe in 2018.”

“Bud Knight” picks up where “Ye Olde Pep Talk,” the second chapter in the trilogy, ends. Fans will get to see the second installment in the first quarter, while “Bud Knight” makes its Super Bowl debut in the second quarter. The final chapter, directed by Jim Jenkins and created by the Wieden+Kennedy agency, will definitely give fans the happy ending they wanted with the “Dilly Dilly” story. Good friends and Bud Light? That’s definitely worth a toast. Dilly Dilly!

