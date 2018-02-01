Amy Schumer Reveals She Was ‘Flat-Out Raped’ In Horrifying Confession On Katie Couric’s Podcast

Amy Schumer told Katie Couric she was ‘flat out raped’ at age 17. The actress explained that sexual misconduct doesn’t have to be a ‘criminal’ act for it to be unacceptable.

Amy Schumer, 36, told Katie Couric, 61, “I’ve been flat-out raped,” on Couric’s podcast, February 1. The actress has previously opened up about her harrowing experience, writing in her memoir, The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo, that her first sexual encounter at 17-years-old was not consensual. Schumer further explained to Couric that “there are so many other kinds of sexual misconduct,” women endure that go unaddressed. “We’ve all – every woman I know, every woman in this room – we’ve all had these experiences,” Schumer said. “And in this current climate, it brings these things up and you go ‘God, none of that was OK.'”

Schumer vehemently stressed that sexual misconduct does not have to be a “criminal” act for it to be unacceptable, referencing her friend, Aziz Ansari‘s situation. “If you have a doctor that makes you uncomfortable, or you get a massage, or you have a date with someone and they coerce you in a situation like the Aziz [Ansari] one, I don’t think there’s any sort of criminal charge, but I think that it’s good for everybody to learn that that behavior’s not acceptable.”

As you may know, an unidentified woman — a 23-year-old Brooklyn-based photographer under the alias “Grace” — came forward on January 14 with allegations that she had an “uncomfortable” sexual encounter with the comedian. However, the woman’s allegations turned out to be a bit of a miscommunication between her and Ansari, as opposed to him acting inappropriately. The woman and Ansari both engaged in sexual acts, with the woman airing her grievances after the fact, to which Ansari replied that he had no idea she felt that way. He was under the impression both he and the woman enjoyed their night together.

Schumer also opened up about her first sexual experience in a past interview, as well as another time she felt violated. “My first sexual experience was not a good one. I didn’t think about it until I started reading my journal again,” she told Marie Claire in 2016. “When it happened, I wrote about it almost like a throwaway. It was like, ‘And then I looked down and realized he was inside of me. He was saying, I’m so sorry’ and ‘I can’t believe I did this.'” — “This was 17 years ago. There are just so many factors. I had another time with a boyfriend where I was saying, ‘No, stop,’ and it was just completely ignored.”

