‘Good Girls’: Everything You Need To Know About NBC’s Hit New Show

Curious about NBC’s new show, ‘Good Girls’? Here’s everything you need to know!

1.) ‘Good Girls’ is NBC’s exciting new female-led comedy. It tells the story of three moms (Christina Hendricks, Mae Whitman and Retta) who are tired of struggling and decide to rob a grocery store. Sound fun? Duh, of course it does! But, it’s not all giggles and piles of cash, because the moms later find themselves in much more trouble than they could have imagined — and it’s not with the law. Yikes.

2.) The show was created by the producer of MANY hit shows. Writer/producer Jenna Bans is the mastermind behind Good Girls, and she’s worked on a number of shows you’re obsessed with including Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and Private Practice. Jenna is not only the creator, she’s also an EP and a writer on the show. Based on her previous experiences with television, we’re sure that Good Girls is in very, very good hands.

3.) ‘Good Girls’ had some last minute re-casting drama. Okay, maybe drama is a strong word, but Christina Hendricks (best known for her role on Mad Men) wasn’t always one of the female leads. The role originally belonged to Kathleen Rose Perkins, but Jenna revealed that it was “creative reasons” behind re-casting to Christina. “Christina’s version of Beth is more put together; she’s more of a tight-ass, more repressed, more efficient and runs her life with this maniacal efficiency,” Jenna told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview. “And the Kathleen version was a little more frazzled and haphazard. That was absolutely the character we hired Kathleen to play and she did an amazing job with it. But for various creative reasons, we took the character in a new direction and that’s how it all went down. But I remain a giant fan of both of them; they’re both so talented. Maybe there’s a third or a fourth sister coming down the road.”

4.) The men on the show are standouts, too. While Christina, Mae and Retta are the fierce faces of Good Girls, their male counterparts are also pretty exciting to watch. Matthew Lillard plays Christina’s husband, while Zach Gilford from Friday Night Lights plays Mae Whitman’s partner.

5.) The show title — ‘Good Girls’ — is meant to be ironic. When it was pointed out that the show’s name seemed a bit “trendy” with “girls” in it, both the creator, Jenna, and star, Christina, revealed it’s true meaning. “It’s a big middle finger to the phrase,” Christina told the press during the show’s Television Critics Association panel on January 9.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Will YOU be watching Good Girls when it premieres on NBC on February 26?