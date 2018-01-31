Tyga Wants To Drive Pregnant Kylie Jenner To Hospital When She Goes Into Labor

While Tyga isn’t the father of ex Kylie Jenner’s baby, he still wants to be part of her life. We have EXCLUSIVE details on how he wants to drive her to the hosptial when she goes into labor.

Since baby daddy Travis Scott, 25, has been M.I.A. throughout Kylie Jenner‘s pregnancy, her ex Tyga, 28, is hoping to slide his way back into her life again. With about a month to go until her baby arrives, the rapper wants to be there to pamper his former lady in the uncomfortable final weeks, but she’s not so sure about the idea. “Tyga has offered to stay with Kylie in the final weeks of her pregnancy. She is reluctant, as she thinks that Travis should be the one handling the responsibility but he simply hasn’t been around much lately. Tyga is begging Kylie to call him when she goes into labor if she will not agree to let him stay with her,” a source close to the reality star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Tyga is still in love with Kylie and wants to be there for her and is desperate to be a part of her life again. In his heart, Tyga still feels there is a decent chance that he is the father of Kylie’s baby and he let Kylie know that he wants to be the one to drive her to the hospital when her water breaks,” our insider continues.

Kylie and Tyga were together for several years before they broke up for good in March of 2017. A month later she started dating Travis and by early summer she was pregnant with his baby! That’s not a lot of time to build up a solid relationship before having a life changing event like a child with someone. As the months have passed, Kylie and Travis have become more distant instead of having the baby bring them closer together. Now she’s thinking about how loving and attentive Tyga always was to her and she’s missing that kind of treatment from a man.

“Kylie would probably give Tyga another chance down the line if Travis doesn’t get his act together. Her emotions are all over the place right now but she knows Tyga is a good guy and a great father. And if Tyga keeps up his persistence and Travis keeps doing nothing then Tyga might get a future with Kylie that he clearly wants,” our source adds.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kylie and Tyga will end up as a couple again if Travis doesn’t step up?