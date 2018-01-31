Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Clashing & Having ‘Major Disagreements’ Over Plans To Raise Baby

Uh-oh! Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s baby hasn’t even arrived yet, and the two are already fighting. HL exclusively found out the main thing they can’t agree on!

Parents-to-be Kylie Jenner, 20, and Travis Scott, 25, can’t seem to agree on anything lately! Already jumping into mama-bear mode, Kylie is set on raising her and Travis’ child out of the spotlight. However, the rapper seems to have other ideas — and it’s only contributing to the pair’s recent tension. Not only does Kylie not want their baby all over social media, but, at this point at least, it seems she barely wants the child to leave her house! Click here to see pics from Kylie and Travis’ relationship.

“ Kylie and Travis are already having major disagreements about how they plan on raising their child and it is not even due to arrive for several weeks,” a source close to the Kardashians shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “ Kylie is planning on keeping things private with her baby while Travis wants to be more open and free with his first child. Kylie is laying down the ground rules now for how she plans on bringing up her baby privately, behind the gates of her private community, and Travis feels like that is simply not healthy for the kid. Travis wants his baby to travel, visit family in Texas, and be exposed to the world early on. Kylie feels differently and their disagreements worry her.”

Having such opposite viewpoints cannot be healthy for their already-strained relationship. Not only that though, but Kylie seems to think things should be her way or the highway, and she’s even reportedly drafted up a set of rules! “ Kylie already has strict picture rules and a social media policy in place for her unborn baby, all of which Travis does not agree with and has not signed off on,” our insider explained. “The parents-to-be did not discuss any of this prior to her pregnancy and now that the baby is about to arrive, they are both struggling with the enormous compromises neither wants to make.” Yikes!

We can only imagine things will only get tougher once the baby is born next month. “For now, Kylie is being really stubborn and she does not want to allow Travis to think he is going to do whatever he wants with her baby when it arrives,” our source added. As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, as of right now, Kylie and Travis can’t even agree on a name! “Travis and Kylie have been at war over their baby name,” another insider told us EXCLUSIVELY earlier this week. “They both have strong opinions about the name of their baby but Kylie refuses to compromise with Travis at all.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think Travis and Kylie will last as a couple?