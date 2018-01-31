‘Total Divas’ Finale Preview: Nattie & Lana Tease ‘Dramatic’ Conflict Over T.J. In Season 3 Ending

The January 31 finale of ‘Total Divas’ had no shortage of drama and it starts with Nattie and Lana, who teased season 3’s epic ending!

Nattie Neidhart, 35, and Lana, 33, have one unique relationship on E!‘s Total Divas. — But, no one said it was perfect! HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY sat down with WWE’s female powerhouses, who revealed that they had conflict of their own during the season finale, which airs tonight [January 31] at 9 PM ET. “I’m just continuing to train a lot and I am most likely and possibly training with T.J., Nattie’s husband, in the finale,” Lana teased with hesitance as she looked over at Nattie. She continued, “He’s one of the best! He’s trained Nattie and she’s the best women’s wrestler of all time. But, there might be some more drama dealing with that…”

Nattie then chimed in, where she said, “However, there’s some things Lana is omitting from that statement.” — “She is very passionate about wanting to learn more about wrestling and as WWE superstars, that’s what we do. While my husband is an incredible teacher, I’m just like any other woman and neither TJ nor Lana that I recall asked me if I was OK with it. But, they both claim they did.” Lana immediately interjected. “Not true!” she proclaimed, adding, “We both asked you!”

Ultimately there was conflict that went down, Nattie admitted. “But, I think it’s one of those things that there’s going to be drama no matter what.

As for how Nattie, Lana and the Total Divas handled conflict this season and in the finale? — “Women do have conflict, and in the WWE, we’re around each other 300 days a per, you’re going to have conflict, you’re going to have issues,” Nattie explained. “But, we work through those issues too, because that’s what life is about — You fall down and get back up again.”

Lana further explained — “I think that with me what you see on the show, in terms of my setbacks and what I do about them, it just reflects my entire life. There’s been a lot of “No’s” before “Yes”. But, I’ve been happy to share my journey and I hope it inspires other people to not give up and to be resilient. If you have a dream, keep chasing that no matter what other people say or think. You know, sometimes you have to ruffle some feathers and sometimes you have to kick down some doors, but at the same time you have to build people up and you can’t tear people down to get further. I’m ambitious, but I want all of the women in the division to do well!”

Lana went on to reveal that we will get to see Nikki Bella‘s experience on Dancing With The Stars, which wasn’t exactly a walk through the park. “She did such a great job!” Lana said, adding that it was a great to see Nikki get out of her comfort zone. “It was cool that she took that risk to go to some place that was new. “

“Yeah, I never knew Nicole could dance,” Nattie added. “She had never ever danced in her life and then she got this huge opportunity.” But, with Nikki’s new opportunities, came with putting her first love, wrestling, on hold temporarily. “It was bittersweet for her, because she also had to take a step away from the ring to take advantage of this opportunity, so you see that,” Nattie admitted, saying we will get to explore that part of Nikki’s journey. “And, she killed it!”

Nattie and Lana also revealed that we will see Maryse and The Miz‘s journey to baby — A girl!

