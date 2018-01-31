Tom Brady Using Daughter Diss As Fuel To Play Best Game Of His Life During Super Bowl

Tom Brady is ready to play hard against the Philadelphia Eagles at the Super Bowl on Feb. 4 and he’s using anger from negative words about his daughter as a way to win.

Tom Brady‘s 5-year-old daughter, Vivian, was shocking called an “annoying little pissant” by radio host Alex Reimer recently and the New England Patriots player is fighting back by using his anger as fuel to win the upcoming Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 4. “Tom is still pissed but he uses this kind of thing as fuel to play out of his mind,” a source close to Tom EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “Last year during Deflategate, it got him motivated to have a career season and win the Super Bowl and now for his daughter he is going to this Super Bowl with the most preparation ever, he wants to win it for her.” Tom’s family man mentality definitely showed up in his new Facebook documentary Tom vs. Time so it’s only natural that he would be upset about Alex’s comments but it’s great to know he’s choosing to use his emotions for good!

Apart from using his feelings for a great Super Bowl game, it seems like Tom wants nothing to do with the host who insulted Vivian or the station, WEEI, that aired the comments. The football player called into the Boston radio station on Jan. 29 and expressed his disappointment about the situation. “I’ve always tried and come on and do a good job for you guys,” Tom said on the air. “It’s very disappointing when you hear [the comments about my daughter], certainly. My daughter, or any child, certainly don’t deserve that.”

Tom working to turn that negative energy into positive energy for the big game is sure to do more good than harm considering his track record. This will be Tom’s eighth Super Bowl with the Patriots. He and his team won five of them so far and Tom’s even been recognized for his skills with four Super Bowl MVP awards. With his iconic status in the world of sports, Tom definitely knows what he’s doing and we can’t wait to see Vivian cheer her dad on this time around!

