Paris Hilton Is The Ultimate Kim Kardashian Clone While Modeling Yeezy Season 6

Is that you, Kim K?! Kanye West chose Paris Hilton as a model for Yeezy Season 6 — and she looked like a clone of her frenemy for the shoot. Don’t worry…Kim approves!

There may have been a bit of tension between Kim Kardashian and former BFF, Paris Hilton, in the past, but it’s all water under the bridge now! Kim proved that by letting her husband, Kanye West, use the socialite as a model for his Yeezy Season 6 campaign! The promotion for Yeezy Season 6 has been a long, thought-out process, which began in 2017. For several days, Kim was photographed out and about in various different pieces from the collection. Then, on Jan. 30, photos were released of social media influencers taking identical photos to Kim’s in the same outfits. Paris was among those who were likely hand-selected to take part in the campaign, and she looked EXACTLY like Kim in her pics.

For the shoot, Paris rocked a gray sports bra and dark gray leggings, along with an oversized sweatshirt with the zipper left open. She channeled Kim with a platinum blonde wig, styled in loose waves. They’re identical! “#ParisHilton #ForevertheOG,” Kim captioned a gallery of pics of Paris. Remember — before Kim was uber-famous in her own right, she worked as an assistant to Paris. They had a bit of a falling out, but have proven to be on good terms in recent years…and this approval from Kim seals the deal! “So much fun being a #KimClone in the new #YeezySeason6 campaign,” Paris wrote on Instagram. Aw!

We’ll see just how close Paris and Kim really are in the coming months, as Paris will soon tie the knot to her fiancee, Chris Zylka, after their New Year’s Eve engagement. When asked if she’ll invite Kim to the nuptials, Paris enthusiastically responded, “Of course!’ earlier this month, but we’ll have to wait and see how it pans out!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Paris modeling for Yeezy Season 6?