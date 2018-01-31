Panorama Lineup: The Weeknd, Janet Jackson & More Headlining NYC Music Festival — Full List

The Weekend, Janet Jackson and The Killers will all be performing at Panorama in NYC this year, so get hyped. Here’s the full lineup for the 2018 fest!

The 2018 Panorama music festival is happening from July 27-29 at Randall’s Island Park in New York, NY, and this year’s lineup is pretty awesome! The Weeknd, 27, Janet Jackson, 51, and The Killers will be leading the lineup. See the full list below!

Limited-time pricing tickets (starting at $79 for single day GA) are available for purchase starting Friday, Feb. 2 at 10am ET until Saturday, Feb. 3 at 11:59pm ET, and regular priced tix (starting at $99 for single day GA) go on sale Feb. 4. In addition, American Express® Card Members can purchase passes before the general public at limited-time pricing beginning Thursday, Feb. 1 at 10am ET through Friday, Feb. 2 at 10am ET. Get more info here.

Avalon Emerson, BEARCAT, BICEP, Cardi B, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Chicano Batman, Daniel Caesar, David Byrne, DJ Haram, DJ Python, Downtown Boys, Dua Lipa, Father John Misty, Fleet Foxes, Floating Points, Greta Van Fleet, Gucci Mane, Helena Hauff, Janet Jackson, Japanese Breakfast, Jay Som, Jhené Aiko, Jlin, Kalin White, Kyle Hall, Laurel Halo, Lo Moon, Mall Grab, Migos, Mike Servito, Moodymann, Mount Kimbie, Nora En Pure, ODESZA, PVRIS, Rex Orange County, Riobamba, Robert DeLong, Sabrina Claudio, Shannon and The Clams, Shanti Celeste, Sigrid, Soulection, St. Vincent, Supa Bwe, SZA, The Black Madonna, The Killers, The War On Drugs, The Weeknd, The xx, Turtle Bugg and Yaeji will all be performing! See pics from last year’s festival here.

