Mike Fisher: Carrie Underwood’s Hockey Hunk Of A Husband Rejoins The NHL

He’s baaaaaaaack. Mike Fisher, the husband of music superstar Carrie Underwood, has decided to come out of retirement and rejoin the NHL’s Nashville Predators!

“Bear with me, I’m still a little out of breath from the skate this morning,” Mike Fisher, 37, joked when he announced that he’s un-retiring on Jan. 31, according to ESPN. Carrie Underwood’s husband must have been bored with all the free time on his hands, as he hung up his skates at the end of the 2016-17 season. He signed a professional tryout contract to work out with the Nashville Predators, the team with whom he played in last year’s Stanley Cup Final. He’s expected to sign a contract for the rest of the season ahead of the Feb. 26 trade deadlines.

“It’s great to be back,” he said. Now, this wasn’t just a sudden decision, as Mike has been weighing the pros and cons of coming back for weeks. “It always kind of bugged me when guys came out of retirement. I didn’t really think it was a possibility. I just thought about the opportunity. How good this team is. About the run last year, and what could be.”

Of course, before he could put back on the jersey and rejoin the Preds, Mike had to run the decision by the most important people in his life. “I got a blessing from family and my wife,” he said. “Carrie asked me every few days if I was going to do it. She wanted me to do it. And she’s usually right.” In fact, Carrie – who was Mike’s biggest cheerleader during the Stanley Cup finals – tweeted her excitement over her favorite player’s return to the ice. “This is happening! Fish is back! So proud of you, baby! We want the cup!!!”

Mike is the fifth-leading goal scorer in Predators history, with 109 goals. He ended his 17-year NHL career on Aug. 3, 2017 in a letter to fans (after the Preds failed to win the Cup, losing it to the Pittsburgh Penguins.) “Knowing we were so close to winning it all in June only makes it more difficult to leave it behind, but I do so with hope. Endings are always tough, but I believe when something ends, there are new beginnings, new opportunities and new things to be excited for, too,” he wrote in a letter to fans. Well, it looks like he’s back to possibly bring the Cup home to Atlanta.

This is happening! Fish is back! So proud of you, baby! We want the cup!!! https://t.co/ohP7zPtT1s — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) January 31, 2018

Mike will not return to being team captain, as the team’s general manager David Pile said the honor remains with defenseman Roman Josi. That doesn’t really matter, as the addition to the team will be a huge boost to the Predator’s morale. “We getting a terrific person back in our locker room, and a terrific player,” coach Peter Laviollete said.

