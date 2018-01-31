Michelle Obama Finally Addresses Awkward Tiffany’s Box Gift Exchange With The Trumps

A year after Michelle Obama awkwardly accepted a gift from Melania Trump at the 2017 Inauguration, she reveals what was in the box…and why it was so uncomfortable!

Millions watched as the Obamas and Trumps greeted one another ahead of Donald Trump’s Inauguration last year, and the already-uncomfortable meeting was made even more awkward when Melania Trump handed Michelle Obama a Tiffany’s box outside the White House. Of course, it was a nice gesture, but there was a problem — Michelle had no idea what to do with the box after that! Now, one year later, Ellen DeGeneres finally got the former First Lady to open up about the exchange. First of all, let’s answer the most important question: What WAS the gift anyway?! “It was a lovely frame,” Michelle proudly revealed. Phew, mystery solved!

Then, Michelle went on to explain that the reason the moment was so awkward was because there was a protocol for the greeting set in place beforehand and the gift was not part of that, so it was unexpected. “This is state visit, so they tell you….you’re going to this. And never before have you gotten this gift,” she reveled. “So I’m sort of like…what am I supposed to do with this gift? Everyone cleared out. No one would come and take the box. I’m thinking…do we now take the picture? Then, my husband saved the day. He grabbed the box and took it inside. Everybody cleared out! No staff, no one. So I’m just like, what do you do with the box?!”

Michelle definitely seemed appreciative of the gift, but obviously, the timing for the exchange was just not right! At least we can all rest a little easier now that we know what really went on!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Michelle’s explanation for the awkward encounter with the Trumps!?