Tweets
Hollywood Life

SOTU: New Pics Reveal Melania Trump Didn’t Stand While Trump Talked Family Values — Stormy Diss?

Melania Trump
Courtesy of PBS News Hour
Donald J. Trump US President Donald J. Trump delivers his State of the Union to Congress, Washington, USA - 30 Jan 2018 US President Donald J. Trump arrives to deliver his first State of the Union from the floor of the House of Representatives in Washington, DC, USA, 30 January 2018. At rear are US Vice President Mike Pence (L) and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan.
Donald J. Trump US President Donald J. Trump delivers his State of the Union to Congress, Washington, USA - 30 Jan 2018 US President Donald J. Trump (R) shakes hands with Supreme Counrt Justice Neil Gorsuch (L) as he arrives to deliver his first State of the Union from the floor of the House of Representatives in Washington, DC, USA, 30 January 2018.
Melania Trump US President Donald J. Trump delivers his State of the Union to Congress, Washington, USA - 30 Jan 2018 US First Lady Melania Trump waves as she arrives before US President Donald J. Trump arrives to deliver his first State of the Union from the floor of the House of Representatives in Washington, DC, USA, 30 January 2018.
Melania Trump and Ryan Holets US President Donald J. Trump delivers his State of the Union to Congress, Washington, USA - 30 Jan 2018 US First Lady Melania Trump (L) talks with Albuquerque, New Mexico police officer Ryan Holets as she arrives before US President Donald J. Trump arrives to deliver his first State of the Union from the floor of the House of Representatives in Washington, DC, USA, 30 January 2018. View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.

Melania Trump showed her disdain for husband Donald during his SOTU address when he talked about family values. She wouldn’t stand or smile.

Donald Trump, 71, is definitely still in the doghouse with wife Melania, 47, over accusations he paid porn star Stormy Daniels $130K to keep quiet about an alleged yearlong affair they had in 2006. She made it clear she’s still pissed by arriving separately from her husband at his very first State of the Union address, which is unheard of for a first couple. Then in his speech when he mentioned the importance of family values, she remained seated with a super icy look on her face while everyone else around her stood up and smiled in applause.

When Trump said “In America we know that faith and family, not government and bureaucracy are the center of American life. The motto is: In God we trust,” the camera cut away to Melania who was giving her husband a death stare! Ever since the Wall Street Journal first broke the story about Trump’s alleged affair with Stormy back on Jan. 12, Melania can’t stay far enough away from her husband. She even bailed on their planned trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland to fly to their Mar-A-Lago estate in Palm Beach for a solo spa day.

Melania also raised eyebrows with her wardrobe choice for the SOTU address. She showed up in a crisp white pantsuit that looked almost identical to one that Hillary Clinton, 70, rocked when she accepted the Democratic nomination to run against Trump as well as during their third and final debate. Melania’s outfit seemed like a total middle finger to her husband. The fact that she refused to stand up for his comment on how important family values are shows that she’s still totally pissed about his alleged affair with Stormy, which occurred after her marriage to Trump and just a few months after the birth of the couple’s only child Barron, now 11. Melania not budging from her seat wasn’t lost on many viewers, who took to Twitter to cheer on her baller move:

HollywoodLifers, do you think Melania will ever leave Donald?