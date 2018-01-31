Mark Salling Cause Of Death Revealed: ‘Glee’ Star Committed Suicide By Hanging

Mark Salling, best known for starring on ‘Glee,’ committed suicide by hanging on Jan. 30, confirmed the County of Los Angeles Coroner Assistant. Here’s what we know.

Mark Salling, 35, committed suicide by hanging, Coroner Assistant Chief Ed Winter confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE. “He was found hanging from a tree in the area of the Los Angeles River in Sunland,” Winter tells the site, adding that the Glee star was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:00 AM on Tuesday, Jan. 30. “His relatives have been notified of the death and an autopsy is scheduled for the next few days,” Winter adds.

Mark, who had a longtime role on FOX’s popular show Glee as Noah “Puck” Puckerman, was found dead in Sunland, CA near the Los Angeles River. Investigators then told HollywoodLife.com that Mark “may have died as a result of hanging,” and confirmed that “his body was found at a Little League baseball field near the LA River.”

Mark’s suicide follows his guilty plea for possession of child pornography in October 2017. His sentencing was scheduled to take place this March, and he was reportedly facing up to seven years in prison for alleged possession of over 50,000 images of underage children. He was initially arrested in December 2015 for possession of child pornography.

Mark’s lawyer Michael J. Proctor also confirmed in a Jan. 30 statement to HollywoodLife.com that Mark had died. “I can confirm that Mark Salling passed away early this morning. Mark was a gentle and loving person, a person of great creativity, who was doing his best to atone for some serious mistakes and errors of judgment,” the statement read. “He is survived by his mother and father, and his brother. The Salling family appreciates the support they have been receiving and asks for their privacy to be respected.”

