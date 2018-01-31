Kylie Jenner Fans Think They Know When She’ll Reveal Pregnancy & It’s All Thanks To Wikipedia

With Kylie Jenner nearing her due date, the conspiracy theories are getting stronger. This time, a Wikipedia post seemingly reveals when she’ll address the pregnancy.

When will Kylie Jenner, 20, acknowledge her pregnancy? This seems to be the question on everyone’s minds as we creep nearer to her February due date without a word from the youngest KarJenner sister. But thanks to some eagle-eyed fans, it seems we may finally have some idea as to when she’ll address it.

On the Wikipedia page dedicated to the list of Keeping Up With The Kardashians episodes, there are a few entries that show what’s to come in the series. Episode 19 of the current season, airing Feb. 25, is titled “We’re expecting” and the description says, “Following Khloe [Kardashian]‘s pregnancy announcement, Kylie and Travis Scott have some news of their own to share with the family.” Hmm, wonder what that could be! If you want even more confirmation, the next episode, airing March 4, is called, “It’s a girl!” with a description that says, “Kylie and Travis Scott begin the quest to determine the gender of their child.” It’s finally happening, you guys! See a screenshot of the episodes below.

Of course, Kylie could still announce her pregnancy before these episodes air. She’s reportedly due in February, so these episodes are expected to come out after she’s already given birth. Will she send out a birth announcement? Honestly, we can’t say at this point considering the lip-kit mogul has surpassed all of our expectations regarding her pregnancy thus far.

It should also be noted that anyone can edit Wikipedia pages, so it’s entirely possible that these episodes aren’t official — especially since the episode before “We’re expecting” already had a title change. When a Twitter user posted a screenshot on Jan. 30, episode 18 was called “Bumps, Trunks & Little Humps,” but at the time of this posting, it was called “Trimester Trouble” on the website. But let’s be real: we are still SO here for this Kylie Konspiracy.

Wait…I just clocked that the season finale of KUWTK is going to be called ‘We’re Expecting!’…and the episodes where Khloé and Kim announce they’re expecting have already aired…which means…MAYBE WE’RE FINALLY GETTING KYLIE CONFIRMATION? pic.twitter.com/m4x5Q4UKzw — TabloidArtHistory (@TabloidArtHist) January 30, 2018

