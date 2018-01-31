Kylie Jenner Texted Tyga After His Breakup — Does She Want Him Back?

Whoa! Kylie Jenner reached out to Tyga after he split with Playboy star Carla Howe, as we’ve exclusively learned. Could Kylie be thinking about taking the rapper back?!

Kylie Jenner, 20, is reportedly having conflicting thoughts about staying with Travis Scott, 25, HollywoodLife.com has exclusively heard that in the meantime, she’s been comforting Tyga, 28, in the aftermath of his breakup with model Carla Howe!

“Kylie sent Tyga a really nice text saying that she’s here for him if he wants to talk, and that she’s thinking of him,” a source close to the Kardashian-Jenner fam reveals to HollywoodLife.com. Did Kylie just make a move?

But wait: there’s more: Kylie is still just a tiny bit hung up on Tyga, as the insider shares. “Tyga was definitely Kylie’s first love and she still has some slight feelings for him,” the source admits, “Amd in many ways, Kylie can’t help wishing Travis was more like Tyga.” Um, in what way?

“Kylie is always second guessing how Travis feels about her,” the insider insists, “Whereas with Tyga, she always knew how crazy he was about her.” Oh, Kylie. Relive Kylie and Tyga’s relationship timeline here.

Meanwhile, we also hear that Tyga is an eager beaver when it comes to getting back with the makeup mogul. He’s apparently “offered to stay” by her side as she rapidly approaches her due date, and the rapper is “desperate” to be a major part of her life once again. We’ll keep you posted as Kylie figures it all out!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kylie and Tyga will ever get back together? Or are she and Travis end game? Sound off in the comments!