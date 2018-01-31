‘Jack Ryan’ Super Bowl Trailer: John Krasinski Brings Tom Clancy’s CIA Hero To Life

Amazon Prime just dropped it’s FIRST look at the highly anticipated ‘Jack Ryan’ series, and we could not be more pumped.

John Krasinski, 38, is Jack Ryan — at least on Amazon Prime. The first full-length trailer for the series, which will premiere August 31, just launched online much to everyone’s delight. In the trailer we meet John’s title character, Jack Ryan, a CIA analyst who is brought to the front lines in the war against terror. The show is based off of author Tom Clancy‘s massive book series from the mid-80’s, which features approximately nine books in total — not including the two spinoff series, of course.

Amazon Prime may have dropped the trailer online early, but the television premiere is actually set for the Super Bowl LII on Sunday, February 4. America will have it’s first televised look at the new Jack Ryan series right after the Halftime Show, which will feature the one and only Justin Timberlake. This is pretty huge for not only the series but also Amazon Prime, as this marks their first-ever Super Bowl ad!

Over the years a number of different actors have played Jack Ryan on film. In 1990 it was Alec Baldwin in The Hunt for Red October, and then Harrison Ford took over the role for two films in 1992 and 1994, Patriot Games and Clear and Present Danger, respectively. Ben Affleck played Jack Ryan in 2002’s The Sum of All Fears, while Chris Pine took on the role most recently in 2014’s Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit. Hopefully they offered some advice to Krasinski before passing the hat in his direction!

