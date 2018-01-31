Happy Birthday Justin Timberlake: See His Hottest PDA Pics With Jessica Biel

Happy birthday, Mr. JT! The hunky pop singer turned 37 today, Jan. 31, and to celebrate, we’re taking a look back and his and Jessica Biel’s sexiest PDA photos!

Singer Justin Timberlake turned 37 today and we seriously can’t believe it! He’s had a pretty great year so far, and soon, he’ll be performing at Super Bowl LII — his first Super Bowl appearance since the infamous Janet Jackson incident in 2004. We’re so excited! He also recently released a new single called “Filthy” which is super sexy! We can’t wait to see what year 37 brings for Justin, but for now, let’s take a look back and he and his beautiful wife Jessica Biel‘s hottest PDA pics!

Justin is always gushing over his wife Jessica Biel, 35. The two are such an adorable pair, and they definitely love to show off their romance in public. Our favorite pic of them is from the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Feb. 2016. The two finally got a night away from their newborn and they couldn’t keep their hands off each other! Jessica sat on Justin’s lap while they laughed adorably at each other!

The two shared some epic PDA moments at the U.S. Open in Sept. 2017, too! They were photographed in the stands while Justin grabbed the back of Jessica’s head and kissed her passionately! The cute couple is always taking adorable selfies together on the reg. For Jessica’s birthday, Justin posted the sweetest photo of him kissing Jessica on the cheek, captioning the photo, “You make me laugh. You make me smile. You make me LOVE. You make me want to be BETTER. Speaking of, it doesn’t get any BETTER than you… Now, I know for sure that it’s BETTER to be lucky than good. Ask me who the luckiest guy in the world is and I will tell you that you are looking at him. Happy Birthday, my heart. –J”. We CAN’T even deal!

