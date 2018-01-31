Train Carrying GOP Lawmakers Crashes Into Trash Truck In Virginia: 1 Dead & More Injuries Reported

A train carrying GOP members of Congress to a political retreat in West Virginia collided with a trash truck, killing one person and reportedly injuring more.

Republican members of Congress, including House Speaker Paul Ryan, heading to a retreat at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, were involved in an accident on January 30. The Amtrak train carrying an unknown number of GOP lawmakers and staff collided with a tractor-trailer truck carrying garbage at 11:20am ET in Crozet, Virginia. The White House confirmed at 12:30pm ET that one person had died in the accident, but it wasn’t any lawmakers or staff (nor were any seriously injured). It’s unclear what caused the collision, which Amtrak releasing a statement saying, “Local law enforcement is investigating the incident and crews are inspecting equipment for damage. The train originated in Washington, DC. Updates will be provided as new information becomes available.”

The identity of the person who died in the crash is also unknown at this point, as is the status, and number, of those injured. Several lawmakers took to Twitter to let their constituents know that they were unharmed during the incident. “Our train heading to the GOP Retreat in West Virginia has been involved in an accident,” tweeted Senator James Lankford, of Oklahoma. “I am safe but first responders are treating minor injuries on the train & treating the truck drivers.” Rep. Roger Marshall tweeted that the “train hit a garbage truck, they’re asking for doctors on the trains to help.” Senator Jeff Flake, of Arizona, told MSNBC that it took the train about a 1/4 of a mile to stop after the collision, with the train going about 50mph at the time of impact.

HollywoodLifers, this story is still developing. We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.