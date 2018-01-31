Cuteness overload! Gigi Hadid shared a rare new selfie with boyfriend, Zayn Malik, proving their relationship is strong as ever. See the pic here!

It’s not every day that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik post photos together online, so seeing a new selfie of them on her Instagram Story on Jan. 30 was quite a treat! In the pic, the lovebirds are posed cheek to cheek and have huge smiles on their faces — a rare showing from Zayn, who generally has a more serious look in photos. It certainly seems like the relationship between these two is going strong, and they’re as in love as ever! Throughout the last year or so, Zayn has been keeping a pretty low profile while working on new music. Along with not being seen out in public often, he was also very quiet on social media for most of 2017.

However, it looks like that’s all starting to change. Not only has he been seen out and about with Gigi more recently, but he even made a very public appearance at the Grammy Awards on Jan. 28. He’s also been posting various poems that he wrote to Instagram, and has been teasing new music like crazy lately. Could this finally mean that his second solo album is on the way!? It’s been nearly two years since he released his post-One Direction record in March 2015, so fans are anxiously waiting for new tunes, and it looks like the wait is almost over!

Gigi and Zayn have been together for more than two years now and it definitely seems like they’re in it for the long haul. In fact, fans are convinced that he even got her eyes tattooed on his chest to ink his love for her on his body. Things are for SURE serious!

