Danny Amendola Raves About ‘Loving’ GF Olivia Culpo Ahead Of Super Bowl: ‘I’m Lucky To Have Her’

Even before he steps on the field for Super Bowl 52, Danny Amendola thinks he’s a winner, thanks to his luck in finding a ‘great’ and ‘loving’ woman like Olivia Culpo!

As a wide receiver for the New England Patriots, Danny Amendola, 32, knows a thing or two about amazing moves and jaw-dropping plays. However, the biggest catch of his life may have come off the field in the form of Olivia Culpo, 25. Danny couldn’t hold back about his amazing girlfriend while doing press ahead of Super Bowl 52. When asked about whether or not he and the former Miss Universe have replaced his teammate Tom Brady, 40, and Gisele Bundchen, 37, as the next Patriots “it couple,” he laughed.

“It’s never been about a competition or anything,” he said, according to E! News. “[Olivia] is a great girl, and she’s loving and I’m lucky to have her.” He’s right. Olivia’s love was on full display when Danny made the game-winning catch during the AFC Championship game. Danny made a “falling backwards, tope-tapping grab” to put the Patriots up over the Jacksonville Jaguars, and when the game was over, Olivia was there to give her baby some sugar. She screamed in delight while jumping into his arms, straddling her baby while giving him a much-deserved kiss.

Danny and Olivia have been romantically linked since February 2016. It was luck that really brought them together. “I met her on the corner of Hollywood and Vine, just walking down the street and we bumped into one another,” Danny said when recounting how her first met her, according to the Providence Journal. “”It’s crazy.” When asked what he likes most about her, he said it was her ride or die behavior “She’s supportive, man. She’s just really supportive. That’s it.”

Expect that “supportive” girlfriend to join Gisele and the rest of the Patriots “wives and girlfriends” for the big game on Feb. 4. The Patriots take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Minneapolis, Minnesota. With the temperatures expected to be around 11-degrees Fahrenheit, the chances of her rocking the Daisy Dukes and thigh-high boots, like she did for Super Bowl 51, may be slim. Though, from hearing how much Danny is in love with her, it probably doesn’t matter what she wears, so long as she’s there for the game.

