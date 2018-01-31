‘RHONJ’s Danielle Staub Gets Engaged For The 20th Time — Watch Emotional Proposal

OMG! ‘RHONJ’ star Danielle Staub surprisingly got engaged to Marty Caffrey after he proposed in a new clip shown on the Jan. 31 reunion special. See it here!

A wedding is in the future! Real Housewives of New Jersey star Danielle Staub, 55, revealed that she is engaged for the 20th time to beau Marty Caffrey while showing a never-before-seen clip of the Bravo series on the special, The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Reunion Secrets Revealed. The reality star was joined by her co-stars as they sat down with Andy Cohen and discussed the big news. In the clip, Danielle can be seen walking outside with Margaret Josephs, 50, and Teresa Giudice, 45, into an area of violin playing and dancing . At first they think they’ve walked into someone else’s wedding until Danielle spots Marty walk out and she is shocked.

After he’s spotted, Marty walks up to his lady love and takes her hands while she starts getting emotional and both Margaret and Teresa excitingly look on. “Baby, when I first met you, I was struck with how beautiful you are,” he sweetly began. “As I got to know you, I fell in love with you. I’ll do everything I can to love you, to protect you, and to keep you safe. So, Danielle Staub, will you marry me?” Marty pulled out a beautiful diamond ring and Danielle didn’t take long to reply, “Absolutely. One hundred percent,” while smiling and fighting back tears. Aw! SEE THE FULL PROPOSAL VIDEO BELOW!

Despite the secret clip, it was reported that Danielle got engaged back in May 2017 by People and with how close and in love she seems to be with her now fiance, it’s not too surprising to know they would like to commit to each other through marriage. After appearing on the first two seasons of RHONJ, Danielle made her return on the latest eighth season and it’s been quite entertaining. After the infamous scene of Danielle getting into an argument with Teresa on the show in which Teresa claims she was allegedly engaged 19 times, this would be Danielle’s 20th engagement! Congratulations to the happy couple!

