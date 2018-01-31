Chrissy Teigen Is Sexiest Pregnant Woman Ever In Red Lace Dress — See Her Hot Looks

Red hot! A five-months-pregnant Chrissy Teigen stunned in a lacy red dress while on ‘The Tonight Show’ in NYC. See her best pregnancy looks here!

Chrissy Teigen, 32, looked super sexy on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on January 30. She wore HANEY’s Felicia satin slip dress with lace, from the brand’s Resort 2018 Collection. She covered the revealing look with a red blazer. Wowsah! The mom-to-be showed off her glowing cleavage and her glowing skin. Her makeup was bronzed and beautiful, and her lashes were dramatic. Her makeup was done by Kristine Studden. Her hair was in a side part, and slicked back away from her face. She looked so pretty! Jimmy guessed that she was 5 months along, and she said, “That’s great. Yes, you got it. I just had to say it because everybody thinks I’m due tomorrow. Nope. Just second baby.”

Chrissy revealed on January 28, while she was at the Grammys, that she is expecting a baby boy! Along with husband John Legend, she skipped out of the show before the end. “We left a little early because sober Grammys are a different type of Grammys for me,” Chrissy told Jimmy. “I have Jay-Z next to me who’s got his own wine bottle at his seat. It was hard to watch.” We feel that, sister! But before she left, she said she met her “queen,” Beyonce! Chrissy becomes more relatable every day! See more gorgeous outfits from Chrissy’s second pregnancy in the gallery attached!

HollywoodLifers, do you love Chrissy Teigen’s red lace dress?