Chrissy Teigen’s not shy about showing off her growing baby bump, but turns out, people assume she’s WAY further along than she actually is! Watch her explain here.

Clearing up rumors that she’s due “any day now,” Chrissy Teigen, 32, appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Jan. 30, and revealed how far along she REALLY is. It was her debut as a guest on Jimmy Fallon‘s, 43, talkshow, and there’s no question she made a splash! After Jimmy congratulated her on her and John Legend‘s, 39, second baby, Chrissy asked him to “guess” how many months she is into her pregnancy. She then explained that everyone assumes she’s due super soon — and that is not the case! Click here to see Chrissy and John’s sweetest PDA moments.

“‘I don’t know the right answer,” the host sheepishly replied when Chrissy asked him for far along she looked. “Umm. I’d say you’re about five months,” he then guessed. “That’s great. Yes, you got it. I just had to say it because everybody thinks I’m due tomorrow,” Chrissy explained. “Nope. Just second baby.” Five months along puts Chrissy’s due date near the end of May. For her talkshow appearance, the model and her baby bump rocked a gorgeous red lacy Haney dress paired with a matching Styland jacket. She also looked fabulous at the 2018 Grammys on Jan. 28, as she wore a silver sparkly gown. Chrissy’s maternity style is definitely on-point!

The same night as the Grammy Awards, Chrissy revealed to fans that she and John are expecting a baby BOY this time around! The two are already the proud parents of Luna Simone Stephens, who’s turning two years old in April. “She is so good,” Chrissy gushed when Jimmy asked about Luna. “She is just so much fun. She’s so funny, she’s talking up a storm. Loves Dad — you know girls and their dad.” Aw!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised Chrissy is only five months along?