Catelynn Lowell’s ‘Having A Very Hard Time Coping’ With Alleged Miscarriage After Pregnancy Joy

This is going to be such a heartbreaking season of Teen Mom OG for Catelynn Lowell. The 25-year-old revealed she was pregnant with her third child on the Jan. 29 episode of the show. She showed hubby Tyler Baltierra, 26, her positive pregnancy test and their three-year-old daughter Novalee initially broke the news wearing an adorable “big sister” shirt. The couple hugged and cried tears of happiness. Now that joy has turned to pain as we all know now that she’s no longer with child and reportedly suffered a miscarriage shortly after the scene was filmed.

“Catelynn is not ready for any of this to be public right now so it’s complicated. It’s such a delicate subject there’s a lot of mystery around what exactly happened and the crew has been told not to ask her about it and not to mention it to anyone so there is a lot of unknowns. Obviously Catelynn is having a very hard time coping right now so the priority is just getting her stable again. It’s a dark time, but she’s a fighter and she’ll make it through,” a Teen Mom insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

The MTV show returns on Feb. 12 so fans will have to wait and see how the couple will deal with what happened to the pregnancy. Catelynn made a shocking admission to fans via Twitter in Nov. 2017 that she was so depressed she was contemplating suicide. The reality star ended up checking in to a treatment facility in Arizona for a six week stay to help her overcome her negative emotions. Sadly she’s going to have to deal with the pain as the season of Teen Mom OG unfolds and she’s going to have to relive the dark times all over again. Between allegedly losing a baby and going rehab for severe depression, Catelynn will have one of the saddest storylines in the history of the show.

