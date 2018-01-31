Cardi B Is Getting Shamed For Showing Stomach Hair At Grammys & People Are Just Rude

Cardi B’s stomach hair could be seen while wearing her Moschino outfit at the 2018 Grammys and followers left nasty comments about it on Instagram.

Eek! Cardi B, 25, is taking the heat for showing her stomach during her performance of “Finesse” with Bruno Mars, 32, at the 2018 Grammy Awards on Jan. 28 and it’s all because she has…stomach hair?! Yes, that’s right! Some followers called out the rapper after Moschino, the designer of Cardi’s retro performance outfit, posted a close up photo of the singer posing in the hip outfit with what appears to be a slight trail of hair just above her colorful pants. “Y’all see her happy trail though 😂 she needa shave that stomach,” one user commented. “She better shave her stomach hair before modeling,” another user posted. Yikes! These trolls sure weren’t nice about Cardi’s, shall we say, natural body hair and whether she chose to show it off or simply forgot to shave it, the hip hop beauty knows how to work what she’s got! Check out some of Cardi B’s hottest photos here!

Despite all the negativity Cardi got for the hair, there were still a lot of fans that stuck up for her. “Cardi B is getting shamed for having stomach hair??? b***h hair is NATURAL, everyone has it whether it’s dark or light. just bc hers is dark & you can visibly see it it’s gross?? lol no,” one Twitter user commented. “People are mad that Cardi B got stomach hair!? Dawg… people be worrying about the wrong stuff,” another user struck back. It’s good to see there’s still some Cardi lovers standing up for what they believe in. Besides, a little stomach hair never hurt anyone!

In addition to the stomach hair controversy, Cardi made headlines at the Grammys for a hilarious comment she made during an interview on the red carpet. While speaking to Giuliana Rancic about how excited she was to be at the big event, she described the feelings as “butterflies in my stomach and vagina.” This girl definitely knows how to speak her mind and we love her for it, stomach hair and all!

