Kitten Bowl 2018: Meet The Purr-fect ‘Cathletes’ Competing In This Year’s Big Game

Are you ready for the cutest, fluffiest game of football ever? Kitten Bowl V is right around the corner, so get caught up with all the kittens bringing a new level of fierceness to the competition!

Who needs the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots when you’ve got kittens! Hallmark Channel’s fifth annual Kitten Bowl will go down on Feb. 4, the same day as the Super Bowl, and animal enthusiasts are psyched at the chance to see these adorable little bubbas in action. Oh, and this year’s lineup looks to be the cutest in the history of the game!

Of the Last Hope Lions, you have “tied end” Banzai, “quartercat” Bongo, and such other adorable felines like Dottie, Houdini, J.J. Swatts, Lady Bug, Rascal, and Stewie, The Little Longtails are led by quartercat Elvis. Expect him to pull a Tom Brady and connect with his own Danny Amendola, the “Black Mamba” known as Doc (who is a Wide Furrceiver.) Luna, Ollie, Tex, Wyatt, and Two Tone Jones (with two colored eyes!) fill out the rest of the Longtails’ roster.

Chili, leads The North Shore Bengals. “The Little Kahuna” might not have the eye of the tiger, but expect this cat to roar like a lion when leading the team to victory. Dexter, Honey Bun, Jason Kitten, Murphy, Peaches, Penny and “Mad Cat” Star fill out the rest of the Bengals. They’ll have to take on some fierce competition when they meet the Pouncy Panthers. The “Tiny Terror” of Dew Drop will bring the noise – and the cute – when they hit the field. Along with quartercat Feline Manning, Dumpling, Kazoo, Lulu, Macaroni, Norman and Swirl, the Pouncy Panthers look to get a tail up on the competition.

NFL icon Boomer Esiason will return as the Feline Football League Commissioner. He’ll be joined by TV personality, author and animal advocate Beth Stern. Beth has fostered countless animals in need while working to find animals homes, and she’s excited that the 2018 Kitten Bowl will highlight the cathlete’s personal stories.

“The North Shore Animal league goes out to the hurricane-affected areas and will bring back those animals that are displaced,” Beth said, per Country Living. “This year on the show we have a number of kitties who were brought back from Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Harvey. You’ll see their whole journey from rescue to playing in the game and then ultimately finding their forever families.” Good news: according to the Hallmark Channel’s official Kitten Bowl website, all the kittens in the Kitten Bowl have been adopted! That shouldn’t stop fans from tuning in or perhaps heading to a local shelter to possibly adopt a feline friend of their own.

Turn into the Hallmark Channel on Feb. 4 at 12 PM EST and/or 3 PM EST to watch Kitten Bowl V.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for the Kitten Bowl?