Zayn Malik Teases Sweet New Song About How Gigi Hadid Is ‘All The Woman He Needs’

Zayn Malik has teased his return to music, and it looks like at least one of the new songs will be adorably dedicated to his loving girlfriend Gigi Hadid! Listen to the telling snippet.

It’s no secret that Zayn Malik, 25, is head over heels for Gigi Hadid, 22, and in a new clip shared to his Instagram account on Jan. 29, he appears to have an unreleased song about her in the works! Watch below.

“You’re all the woman I need,” Zayn croons in the lo-fi clip, which has gained more than a million views in less than 24 hours. Who else could he be singing about, but Gigi? Waiting for the finished song is going to be torture, we can tell. See more of Zayn and Gigi’s sweetest moments as a couple here.

Meanwhile, the former One Directioner, who recently attended the 2018 Grammy Awards looking dapper as ever, also posted a “morning zoem” that he wrote. “Like a shameless flower/cries at every wedding/you don’t have feelings/you just have petals/there is no meaning it’s/ just aesthetics,” the mysterious poem begins. “Then to ask me/I’d say pathetic/is the only one that fits/and wins inside a world/of acronyms.” Looks like Zayn is definitely getting ready for his new era, and we’re beyond excited for his sophomore album!

Check out Zayn’s new posts:

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Jan 29, 2018 at 4:38pm PST

Morning Zoem A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Jan 29, 2018 at 3:41pm PST

HollywoodLifers, are you excited that Zayn seems to be working on new music? Tell us in the comments if you’re dying to hear the full version of this song!