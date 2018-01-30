Mark McGrath: 5 Things About The Singer Turned ‘Big Brother’ Contestant

Unsure who Mark McGrath is? Here’s everything you need to know about the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house guest!

1.) Mark McGrath, 49, is best known for being the lead singer of Sugar Ray. The band originally formed in 1986 but became super famous in the late 90’s after their single, “Fly”, went mainstream. The band’s last album, Music for Cougars, was released in 2009 along with three singles that didn’t exactly perform. Over the years at least eight different band members came and went, but Sugar Ray continued to tour through 2014 before Mark revealed that “legal” issues with two original band members that would prevent them from making new music.

2.) Mark is currently hosting a radio show on SiriusXM. Keeping up with the nostalgia of his late 90’s band, Sugar Ray, Mark is the voice of his own show on SiriusXM’s 90’s on 9. The show is called Mark McGrath’s 120, which airs on Friday nights at 9pm ET.

3.) He’s been featured in a number of movie and television shows. While it was just announced he’s joining the cast of Celebrity Big Brother, Mark is no stranger to being in front of the camera. He was the co-host of Extra, a contestant on The Celebrity Apprentice‘s fourth season, and even appeared on Celebrity Wife Swap. As for acting, he was featured in an episode of The Office, the movie Scooby-Doo, and Sharknado 2: The Second One.

4.) Mark was born in Hartford, Connecticut but later moved to Newport Beach, California. He later graduated from Corona Del Mar High School, then the University of Southern California. He previously claimed he would be releasing a solo album in 2015 and even attempted to use crowdfunding to raise money to produced the music, but nothing was ever released.

5.) The singer/reality television personality is very happily married. In September 2012, Mark married the love of his life, Carin Kingsland, many years after they first met in 1994. Two years before tying the knot, Mark and Carin welcomed twins in April 2010.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Are YOU excited to see Mark on Celebrity Big Brother when it premieres on February 7? Comment below, let us know!