Wendy Williams Blasts Kim Kardashian For Racy Photos: You’re Desperate For Attention

Wendy Williams slammed Kim Kardashian for her latest spree of nude photos, saying that Kim posts racy content to stay relevant! ‘Kanye doesn’t pay attention to you!’



Wendy Williams, 53, didn’t spare Kim Kardashian, 36, from her “Hot Topics” shade on January 30. The talk show host slammed the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star for her spree of racy photos, which she nearly broke the internet with on January 29. While many have accused Kim of cultural appropriation because of her cornrow hairstyle in the photos, Wendy said it’s Kim’s cry for attention that is the real issue at hand. Wendy even found a way to weave Kanye West, 40, and Cardi B, 25, into her rant about Kim. Check it out, below!

“Kim it’s clear Kanye has nothing for you except dribble and dribble and evil conversation,” Wendy said. “It is clear that Kanye does not pay attention to you. It’s clear to me that you’re desperately trying to stay in the spotlight. And… Kanye makes money, Kim makes more, why are you still doing this? It’s not even about the mother thing, forget the mother thing, because a lot of people will say, ‘Oh, she’s a mother.’ It’s about, she doesn’t have to do that anymore. — That would be like Cardi B returning to the poll on a Saturday night or something like that. There were a lot of racy pictures; We saw full boob… sure she has a beautiful body, but so what. Between taking filtered selfies and the 25 hours it probably took to braid your hair that way…”

After Kim’s photos nearly broke the internet [sound familiar?], Lindsay Lohan, 31, took a shot at the reality star, when she wrote on Instagram that Kim’s new photos “confused” her. Kim quickly fired back at Lindsay saying, “You know what’s confusing….. your sudden foreign accent.” — As you may know, Lindsay debuted a random accent during interviews in 2016, which confused her fans. And, what really threw people for a loop was the fact that her accent wasn’t always there. Lindsay later explained that her speech pattern changed because she had been studying many different languages. Lindsay also claimed she is fluent in English and French, can understand Russian, and was [at the time] learning Turkish, Italian and Arabic.

Wendy then defended Lindsay, who appeared on her show in early January. “No, excuse me, she did not have the foreign accent when she was here,” Wendy proclaimed, adding that Lindsay “was not high when she was here! Lindsay is back and ready to be back on top!”

HollywoodLifers, do you agree with Wendy about Kim’s photos?