T.I. & Tiny Cheering For The Eagles On Super Bowl Sunday: How They’ll Spend The Big Game Day

T.I. and Tiny don’t want to see Tom Brady take home a sixth Super Bowl ring. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why they’re rooting for an Eagles win.

We’re just days away from Super Bowl 52, where the New England Patriots are hoping to defend their NFL champion status against the Philadelphia Eagles. For T.I. and Tiny Harris, 42, they don’t have a horse in this race but are hoping for a Philly win after the Pats destroyed their beloved Atlanta Falcons in the 2017’s big game. “They both really like the Atlanta Falcons and for what the Patriots did to them last year they are hoping the Eagles whoop them silly. They don’t want the Pats to win and they are currently interested in not watching the game separately or together. It’s not appointment television for them basically because of their disgust of the Patriots,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

In case you forgot, the Falcons had Super Bowl 51 pretty much sewn up with a 28-3 lead well into the third quarter. That was until Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, 40, proved why he’s the G.O.A.T. by leading the team to the most epic comeback in Super Bowl history, as the Pats tied up the game with only :57 seconds left. That sent the matchup into overtime as Atlanta failed to score in the entire second half. The Patriots sealed the deal with an OT touchdown to win the game 34-28. It was the single largest deficit that a Super Bowl winning team had ever overcome and was SO humiliating for the Falcons and the fans of the dirty birds.

If the two decide not to hate watch the game, maybe they can get busy in the bedroom making the fourth child that Tip is hoping for. As we previously told you EXCLUSIVELY, “There’s definitely a large part of Tiny that believes having another baby with T.I. will bring them closer together. There’s no doubting that Tiny and T.I. make beautiful kids together, and she’s aware of her biological clock ticking more and more loudly, so yeah, she would love to have another baby before that choice is taken away from her.”

Tip just showed how much he loves their 22-month-old daughter Heiress in the sweetest Instagram video on Jan. 29. He took video of the little one in his arms while he stood in his kitchen as the two jammed along to Prince’s “Purple Rain.” Family is everything to T.I. and Tiny so no wonder they want to add one more child to their brood.

HollywoodLifers, who are YOU rooting for in the Super Bowl, the Patriots or Eagles?