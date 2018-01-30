Rose McGowan: Don’t Blame Weinstein’s Alleged Victims — ‘I’ve Auditioned In Many Hotel Rooms’

Rose McGowan’s here to educate anyone who wants to fault the women allegedly assaulted by Harvey Weinstein. Auditions happen in hotels all the time!

After the first sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein came out, many people wondered — why would actresses meet with the producer in his hotel room in the first place? It’s more complicated than that, says Rose McGowan. Rose, one of Weinstein’s most outspoken critics, told Robin Roberts on Good Morning America that it’s a pretty standard procedure in Hollywood! “One of the things people don’t understand about the hotel rooms specifically, is people think you open the door and there’s a bed,” Rose said during her January 30 interview. “These are people with the entire presidential suite — that means it’s the entire top floor of a hotel. Usually it’s three offices.

“It’s not unusual,” she said. “I’ve auditioned in many hotel rooms, the director comes and sits and that’s how it goes.” That’s a helpful, and important, distinction after so many news stories and interviews just describe going to a hotel room. Rose, who stars in the upcoming docu-series Citizen Rose, writes in detail in her new memoir, “Brave” about her meeting with Weinstein at the 1997 Sundance Film Festival. Weinstein allegedly raped her in his hotel room and has since been accused of alleged sexual assault or harassment by dozens of other women.

“To me, he’s a sick person, he’s a sick mind,” Rose said of Weinstein, whom she refuses to call by name, instead referring to him as “The Monster.” “But what about all the others? There’s so many,” she said on GMA. “The machinery’s set up in every country you would go to for the handlers to hand him the victims — starting with the agents and managers. It’s nice being able to speak for myself. Every interview I did for so many years … started with, ‘What was it like to work with this man?’ Well, it’s exactly like what you’d think.”

