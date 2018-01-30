Taylor Swift Slammed By Quincy Jones: ‘We Need F*cking Songs, Not Hooks’

As the Grammy Awards drama over female artists continues to escalate, Quincy Jones has dissed Taylor Swift’s songwriting! Fans are livid.

Quincy Jones, 84, writes Taylor Swift, 27, off as a “hook” machine in a new interview with GQ, and amidst the controversy surrounding the Grammy Awards’ attitude towards women, it’s not a good look.

“We need more songs, man. F*cking songs, not hooks,” he tells the interviewer while making a face “somewhere between disapproval and disdain” when asked if he’s a fan of the “Gorgeous” singer. Yikes!

When the interviewer replies that many “consider her the great songwriter of our age,” the record producer apparently laughs in response. “Whatever crumbles your cookie,” he says, going on to explain what he thinks is “missing” from Taylor’s skill set. “Knowing what you’re doing. You know what I mean? Since I was a little kid, I’ve always heard the people that don’t wanna do the work. It takes work, man. The only place you find success before work is the dictionary, and that’s alphabetical.”

As for what he’d have Taylor do if he were producing for her? “I’ll figure something out. Man, the song is the shit — that’s what people don’t realize. A great song can make the worst singer in the world a star. A bad song can’t be saved by the three best singers in the world. I learned that 50 years ago.” Oookay.

Naturally, Swifties are furious. “Why can’t there be all types of music out there? Why does it just have to be what Quincy Jones seems appropriate or necessary?” one person tweeted. “Has quincy jones ever listened to a taylor swift song? lmfao she’s one of the only people actually writing and performing her own songs in this day and age. there are so many better targets for this comment. im tired of taylor being the punching bag for everything,” another fan wrote.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Quincy’s comments? Tell us where you stand on this!