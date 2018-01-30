Melania Trump Wears White To State Of The Union While Democratic Women Wear Black

The First Lady looked stunning at the State of the Union. But why was she wearing white, while the women of Congress wore black for Time’s Up?

Melania Trump was thrust back into the spotlight on January 30 when she joined her husband, Donald Trump, for the first State of the Union of his presidency. Of course, she looked beautiful and stately for the occasion! Dressed in a head-to-toe white ensemble, she was practically glowing when she walked into the Capitol building. But her outfit choice seemed a bit strange for the occasion. There’s nothing inappropriate about attending the State of the Union in a silky suit and blouse, or even wearing white. It’s just — wearing white now?

A large number of female senators, as well as some men, attended the State of the Union wearing nothing but black in honor of the Time’s Up movement, like female celebrities did at the Golden Globes. Some lawmakers are wearing Time’s Up pins, as well. While it may not have been her intention, wearing nothing but white seems like it’s making a point. Which is something that the Trump family should not be making right now, considering the dozens of sexual assault allegations out against the president right now.

This is Melania’s first official public appearance with her husband since news broke that he allegedly had an affair with porn star Stormy Daniels in 2006, shortly after Melania gave birth to their son. She cancelled her trip to Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum, and instead flew to their Florida estate Mar-a-Lago for some alone time. She reportedly went to the spa while she was there, which cost taxpayers $64,000, according to The New York Times. She even arrived at the State of the Union separately from the president, opting to arrive with their guests instead.

