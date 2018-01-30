Melania Trump Pampered Herself With $70K Spa Day After Stormy Daniels Revelations

When Melania Trump headed to Mar-A-Lago to avoid going to Switzerland with her husband, we all ended up paying for her nearly $70K spa day in taxpayer dollars.

So Donald Trump‘s alleged affair with a porn star in 2006 has literally come at a cost to Americans to the tune of nearly $70,000. That’s how much taxpayer dollars were spent on wife Melania‘s 27 hour trip from Washington D.C. to their Mar-A-Lago estate in Palm Beach, FL when she decided not to accompany her husband to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The couple have been on the outs ever since the accusations surfaced that Trump allegedly paid Stormy Daniels, 38, $130K in hush money before the 2016 presidential election to not go public about an alleged year-long affair beginning in 2006.That would have meant that Donald cheated on Melania right after she’d given birth to their son Barron, now 11, and just a year after their 2005 wedding.

The New York Times reported on Jan. 30 that the two-hour flight from Andrews Air Force Base to West Palm Beach, Florida costs $16,168 per hour, which means that her barely one day getaway via the huge a C-32A plane cost taxpayers around $64,600, per Defense Department figures. That doesn’t even include the massive cost of the security detail around the Mar-A-Lago estate whenever Trump or the first lady visits. Melania was spotted going in for spa treatments when she was down there, so her pampering session getaway came at a serious price tag to U.S. taxpayers. We totally get why she’s avoiding her husband these days, but we shouldn’t have to actually pay for it!

Trump and his wife haven’t been spotted together since New Years Eve and Melania was reportedly devastated and humiliated by the New York Times‘ Jan. 12 bombshell about the alleged affair between her husband and the porn star. Ever since there have been reports that she’s stayed in Washington D.C. hotels instead of at the White House and she cancelled her planned trip to Davos with Trump citing “logistical issues.” As soon as the president was in Switzerland, Melania high tailed it down to Palm Beach for a day of luxuriating and de-stressing from all of her husband’s drama. Yeah, that sounds like a serious scheduling conflict to bail on a trip abroad for a Florida spa session.

HollywoodLifers, does it outrage you how much the Trumps spend in taxpayer dollars jetting to their private estates all the time?