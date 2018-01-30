Lupita Nyong’o, Issa Rae & More Best Dressed At ‘Black Panther’ Premiere

The ‘Black Panther’ premiere met and exceeded expectations as stars like Lupita, Yara Shahidi, Danai Gurira and many more looked like royalty. See pics here!

Black Panther is highly anticipated! The movie hits theaters on February 16, but the first premiere was held in Los Angeles on Jan. 29, and stars stunned on the red carpet! Lupita Nyong’o looked lovely in a gorgeous purple Versace dress, that the brand describes with a “plunging neckline, gold metal hardware harness detail accented with multi-color three dimensional accents, and flowing train.” Honestly, so stunning! Her gorgeous makeup was thanks to Lancome products — she is a brand ambassador! The theme of the night was “royalty” and Lupita embodied that dress code with this amazing, regal color.

Angela Bassett wore a bright and cheery yellow jumpsuit by Naeem Khan. The fringe detailing was so fun! Danai Gurira, 39, wore a one-shoulder pink and black gown by Viktor and Rolf. Singer, actor and activist Janelle Monae wore a black, blue and white ball gown by Christian Siriano. She wore a gold crown on her head and looked like a Queen — literally! Yara Shahidi wore a gorgeous long, white dress by Etro with colorful embroidery on the neckline.

Cobie Smulders, 35, wore a rainbow-colored, sequin Markarian dress with black straps. So pretty! Daniel Kaluuya wore an all white outfit covered by a maroon velvet jacket. Donald Glover went bold in an orange suit and black loafers. Issa Rae wore a grecian-inspired white gown with accordion paneling by Rosie Assoulin. See all the best dressed stars from the Black Panther premiere in the gallery attached!

HollywoodLifers, did you love Lupita Nyong’o’s dress at the Black Panther premiere?