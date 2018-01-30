Kim Kardashian’s New Nude Pics Are ‘Part Of A Sexy, Flirtatious Game’ With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has been having a great time posting a series of nude photos on her Instagram and it’s all because she wants to keep things spicy with hubby Kanye West while he’s away.

Kim Kardashian, 37, has been shocking her followers by taking to Instagram to show off her body in a ton of nude photo posts and we’ve learned that it’s because she not only wants to please her fans but also her husband Kanye West, 40! “Kim has been posting a ton of pictures online lately as part of a sexy, flirtatious game between her and Kanye,” a source close to Kim shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.com. “With him traveling lately, Kim has felt particularly lonely and has been feeling neglected so she decided to tease Kanye with sexy selfies online. It is a way the two of them flirt with each other when they can’t be together.” It sounds like these two know how to keep things fresh and spicy! It turns out Kim is also more than happy to send Kanye some private photos for himself and even asks him his opinion about which pics should go public. “She will text him nudes too and sometimes he will tell her which sexy pics he likes best to post to her Instagram,” the source continued. “Other times she just posts pics online and tells hims to check her page. He gets really turned on and it makes her feel sexy too knowing that millions of people are liking her sexy curves.” Check out some of Kim’s best booty pics here!

Kim doesn’t care about the haters thinking she looks thirsty,” the source revealed. “With over 100 million Instagram followers she feels like she knows what she is doing. Kim is giving her fans what they want… sexy pics. She posts these pics for herself, for her husband, for the fans and for business reasons. Kim know sex sells and she plans on flaunting her curves as long as she can.” Although Kim, Kanye and her fans may be enjoying her bare-all photos, there are still some that are criticizing her choice to show off her hot bod on social media. Talk show host Wendy Williams , 53, recently called out the Keeping up with the Kardashians beauty by saying her risque posts are just a cry for attention but Kim isn’t letting the criticism get her down. “doesn’t care about the haters thinking she looks thirsty,” the source revealed. “With over 100 million Instagram followers she feels like she knows what she is doing.is giving her fans what they want… sexy pics. She posts these pics for herself, for her husband, for the fans and for business reasons.know sex sells and she plans on flaunting her curves as long as she can.”

Kim’s sexy photo shoots definitely sell and it’s part of what helped her make her mark in the world of entertainment. Whether she’s clothed or nude, Kim always seems to be confident and comfortable in her body which has been an inspiration for many women across the globe. We can’t wait to see what she does next!

