Kim Kardashian Claps Back At Lindsay Lohan For ‘Confusing’ Accent After She Slams Her Braids

Ouch! Kim Kardashian DID NOT hold back when reacting to Lindsay Lohan’s hairstyle diss. See her epic clap-back here.

Kim Kardashian, 37, is definitely trying to break the internet, again. Although we can’t get enough of her racy selfies and her stylish new hairstyle, her former bestie, Lindsay Lohan, 31, is not a fan. Lindsay expressed her disapproval of Kim’s braids by commenting “I am confused,” under Perez Hilton’s Instagram pic of Kim’s hair. Kiki quickly retaliated with an epic clap back, saying, “@lindsaylohan you know what’s confusing….. your sudden foreign.” Well, that certainly escalated quickly, right?

In case you’re unaware, the Mean Girls star made headlines in 2016, when she showcased a strange British accent for the first time ever. Well, since she starred in 1998’s The Parent Trap. Anyway, Lindsay was super honest about it, and explained to the Daily Mail that, “it’s a mixture of most of the languages I can understand or am trying to learn. I’ve been learning different languages since I was a child. I’m fluent in English and French, can understand Russian and am learning Turkish, Italian and Arabic.”

Lindsay has not yet responded to Kim’s shade, but that didn’t stop fans from going absolutely crazy over their mini feud. One fan in particular commented, “F***ING SAVAGE” in response to Kim. Nevertheless, this isn’t the first time Lindsay caught her fans off guard with her opinion. Back in July, she shocked the world when she defended President Donald Trump, 71. She expressed her respect for him in a tweet saying, “THIS IS our president. stop #bullying him & start trusting him. Thank you personally for supporting #THEUSA.” Who knew Lindsay was such a big Trump supporter? We wonder what Kim would have to say about that now, too.

